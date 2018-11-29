Donate Rs 5 to BJP on NaMO App and get a chance to meet PM Modi

In an effort to raise funds for the party, the BJP has asked people to donate anything between Rs 5 and Rs 1, 000 through the NaMo App. Those encouraging others to donate the money through the NaMO app will also be given a chance to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has said. For that, one has to send a referral code, which is generated after making donation on the NaMO app. The winners will also be given NaMO merchandise, including t-shirts, notebooks, stickers, fridge magnets, caps, pens and mugs.

A senior BJP leader in the know of the development told the Economic Times that this new feature on the NaMO app will allow people to make micro-donations to the party.

"If a hundred people use that referral code or the sent link to donate funds through the app, the motivator could get a chance to meet the PM," the BJP leader told the daily.

Once a person donates the money, a referral code will be generated. The user can send the code to at least 100 contacts through SMS, e-mail or WhatsApp. If minimum 100 people use the referral code to donate funds to the party, the user will be invited to meet the Prime Minister. The referral code winners will be invited in groups to talk about issues of their concerns.

The BJP has said even if 10 people donate money to the BJP using the NaMO app, people will be given the NaMO merchandise.

The NaMo app had begun the sale of Brand Modi merchandise in September. The items on sale are etched with texts of various initiatives taken by PM Modi such as Make in India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, etc. Some of these goods sport slogans like NaMo Again, Yuva Shakti, India MODIfied, etc. While t-shirts are available for as little as Rs 199, a pair of 'Modi Again' mugs cost Rs 150.

Whether youth of this country like Brand Modi merchandise or not, NaMo app seems to be making every effort to woo the youngsters. The app, which has over 5 million downloads, can be downloaded from Play Store or Apple Store.