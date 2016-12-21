SPONSORED: Demonetisation is accelerating change in India

The government's recent announcement on demonetization is being looked at as the first of several measures aimed at cleaning out the economy of corruption and accelerating the adaptation of cashless transactions.

It has been suggested that India, which has faced large-scale corruption and graft for decades now, needs to implement large-scale reforms to transform itself from an economic standpoint. And while demonetization - and its implementation - has citizens divided, many are increasingly taking in the idea of cashless transactions.

Like in the west, people are opening up to the idea of e-transactions. After all, cashless transactions - using debit/credit cards, e-wallets, online banking and more, are easy, convenient and transparent.

But this is easier said than done. While the perks of cashless economy are many, there are also some challenges. For instance, mobile penetration in India is high, but the reach of smartphones - the prerequisite for digital transactions - is still comparatively low. Similarly, the penetration of debit and credit cards is also below the numbers expected to carry out an exercise the size of India's demonetization drive. Point of Sale (PoS) devices are also low.

Alarmingly low levels of digital literacy and the absence of a robust cybersecurity framework appears to be another constraint for the establishment of a strong digital economy.

But the announcement has not been all bad. For instance, the increase in bank deposits, lending rates are expected to come down, which in turn, should make it a good time to take a loan. The lack of hard cash will also adversely impact real estate prices, even if it is only marginally.

The shift to digital will also reduce the cost of maintaining ATMs and eventually printing notes. Black money, tackling which was the main reason why the government claims to have taken this step, is also likely to be impacted, as now, all transactions will be transparent and hold accountability. Such a move should then help the government deliver welfare schemes to the poor.



Electronic transfers are the way ahead

The shortage of liquid cash, at least in the near term, is pushing citizens towards using credit or debit cards, internet banking, and e-wallets. Electronic transfer of funds is a better way to transact, reducing the need to stand in long queues at banks and outside ATMs. Credit and debit cards are there to help make purchases at retail stores as well as on the Internet easy and convenient.

And it's not just banks but even non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are extending products and services aimed at helping consumers partake in cashless transactions. Bajaj Finserv, for example, offer an EMI (Existing Member Identification) Card, which lets you shop for a variety of products - from consumer durables and smartphones to furniture and apparel, footwear and eyewear to even groceries at over 30,000 retailers across more than 300 cities. Take a look at this and a host of other features and join the cashless revolution.