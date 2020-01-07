Stampede at Iranian general Qassem Soleimani's funeral kills 35

Massive stampede took place on Tuesday at a funeral procession being taken out for the top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike last week. Total 35 people were killed in the stampede whereas 48 people were injured, according to a state television report. The stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of the Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, when the procession was underway.
Mourners dead in stampede at Iran's senior commander Qassem Suleimani's funeral, reports AFP News AgencyANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
Iran has vowed to revenge Soleimani's death, which has exacerbated tensions across the Middle East.
With inputs from PTI
