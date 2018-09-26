Supreme Court allows live streaming of court proceedings, says sunlight is best disinfectant

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to live-streaming and video recording of court proceedings, saying "sunlight is the best disinfectant".

An apex court bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it will soon make the necessary rules for balancing rights of public and protecting dignity of litigants.

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant", the bench said.

While CJI Misra and Justice Khanwilkar pronounced a common judgement, Justice Chandrachud gave a separate, albeit concurring verdict.

Live-streaming of court proceedings will effectuate "public right to know" and bring in more transparency in judicial proceedings, the court said.

The verdict was passed on a batch of petitions, including those filed by senior advocate Indira Jaising, law student Snehil Tripathi and NGO 'Centre For Accountability and Systemic Change' on the issue.