Supreme Court on Rafale: Major highlights of today's proceedings

The Supreme Court today reserved its order on pleas seeking court-monitored probe into the controversial Rafale deal with Dassault Aviation after a four-hour hearing. The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, made it clear that any discussion on pricing of the fighter jets could only take place if the facts on the deal were made public. "The decision we need to take is whether to bring the fact on pricing in public domain or not," the bench told Attorney General K.K. Venugopal.

Here's a brief recap of the proceedings at the top court today:

The initial arguments today were commenced by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, one of the petitioners, who reportedly told the court that the Inter Government Agreement was "illegal" and sought an investigation in the matter. Lawyer Vineet Dhanda, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan have also filed petitions on the matter.

According to The Financial Express, while the submissions by Sharma and Dhanda focussed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the deal before the agreement was finalised, Singh's counsel questioned why the government reduced the deal of 126 jets to 36 given the concern that adversaries are inducting more fighter jets.

Then, Bhushan, appearing on behalf of himself and the former union ministers, alleged a hike of 40 per cent in the price per aircraft to Euro 270 million. He also claimed that apart from the issues of procedure, offset and pricing, there was a fourth issue of circumventing of tender by opting for an intergovernmental agreement, the conditions for which had not been met. He also alleged that the government was hiding behind the secrecy clause of the agreement. But when he wanted to submit information on this clause, Venugopal reportedly objected saying, "Secrecy agreement has to be secret and how he is producing it in court?"

Bhushan countered that by questioning how the price issue can compromise national security. "If I may point out, it was disclosed twice in Parliament formally. If it is a matter of national security, then the government has compromised national security twice by disclosing it in Parliament," Bhushan added. "In any case, this is covered by RTI Act and it is a bogus argument by government to say that price cannot be disclosed due to secrecy etc."

According to him, top officials have abused their authority as public servants by giving this contract to Dassault at inflated prices and by giving offset to Reliance. "It is therefore in the nature of a commission and constitutes an offence under Prevention of Corruption Act. Hence, CBI has to register an FIR ... This has not been done despite our complaint to CBI, hence we have approached this court," he said.

However, the Attorney General continued to defend the secrecy regarding pricing of the 36 jets saying "our adversaries may get an advantage" by such a disclosure. During the hearing, he mentioned that at the exchange rate of November 2016, the cost of a bare fighter jet was Rs 670 crore.

Interestingly, the Centre's stand on secrecy comes two days after the government submitted details of pricing of the Rafale deal to the apex court in a sealed cover. Venugopal, in fact, contended that "even Parliament has not been told about the complete cost of jets" and asserted that the decision on types of aircraft and weapons that need to be bought was a matter for experts and not an issue to be adjudicated upon by the judiciary.

He added that he had decided not to peruse the pricing aspect himself "as in a case of any leak, my office would be held responsible". Venugopal concluded his argument saying that Rafale aircrafts are potent and "had we possessed Rafale during the Kargil war, we could have avoided huge casualties as Rafale is capable of hitting targets from a distance of 60 kms". When the bench pointed out that the Rafale jets came 14 years after Kargil, the top law officer replied that he had said it "hypothetically".

Today's hearing also covered inputs from top Air Force officers. "We are dealing with requirements of the Air Force and would like to ask an Air Force officer on the Rafale jet. We want to hear from an Air force officer and not the office of the Defence Ministry on the issue," the bench said after hearing the arguments submitted by the petitioners.

Air Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Alok Khosla, Commander-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, and two other officers from Indian Air Force then appeared in the top court. The bench asked the officers about latest induction in the Air Force, they replied it was the Sukhoi 30s, which is a 3.5 generation aircraft and added that they do not have 4th or 5th generation aircraft. The top court then pointed out that it meant "there has been no induction of aircrafts since 1985". That's something worth keeping in mind as the Rafale controversy plays out.

