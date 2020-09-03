Supreme Court orders eviction of over 48,000 jhuggis from railway safety zone in Delhi

The Supreme Court has ordered the eviction of over 48000 jhuggis from railway safety zone in Delhi. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and railways will create an action plan within three months to evict illegal encroachments next to 140 KM of railway tracks in the capital. "No interference, political or otherwise, should be there and no court shall grant any stay with respect to removal of the encroachments," SC said in its order.

The apex court has also directed the Railways and the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) to maintain the clean environment on tracks leading to Delhi and nearby tracks. The court has also asked to remove plastic bags and garbage from the railway tracks since it causes pollution.

The apex court had involved Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Trust (DUISB) -- the agency that provides temporary/night shelters for the homeless in Delhi -- for preparing an action plan to remove garbage and enable rehabilitation of the people evicted from the jhuggis.

The Supreme Court ordered that a meeting of all stakeholders - Delhi Government, Railways, municipal corporations, and DUSIB - should be convened next week. The court added that 70 per cent of the amount will be borne by the Railways and 30 per cent by the state government.

The apex court said that the SDMC, Railways, and other agencies will ensure that their contractors do not dump garbage on the edges of railway tracks, the court said in its order.

"We direct that let the plan be executed with respect to removal of the plastic bags, garbage etc. within a period of three months and a meeting of all the stakeholders, i.e. Railways, Govt. of NCT of Delhi and concerned Municipal Corporations, as well as Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Trust (DUISB), be called next week and work be started forthwith. 70% of the requisite amount shall be borne by the Railways and 30% by the state government. The manpower will be provided by the SDMC, Railways, and agencies available with the government, free of cost, and they will not charge it from each other. SDMC, Railways, and other agencies to ensure that their contractors do not put the waste/garbage on the sides of the railway tracks".