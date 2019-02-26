Surgical strike 2 on Pakistan: Indian film industry comes together to laud IAF's attack on JeM terror camps

After the Indian Air Force's strike on the terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 26, the who's who of India from politics and business to cinema took to social media to laud the air force's mission. According to reports, at least 350 terrorists were killed after a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it.

As mentioned in agency reports, hundreds of Fidayeen and their trainers were shifted from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to a five-star, resort style camp in a hilltop forest in Balakot after the Pulwama attack, providing Indian forces with "a sitting duck target" when they carried out an air strike early on Tuesday. The report further mentioned that everyone at the camp was sleeping and that the Pakistani defence establishment had no clue that the attack would take place so farther inside the LoC. They expected a surgical strike in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

As politicians across parties took to compliment the Indian Air Force's attack on the JeM camps, the Indian film industry too came together to applaud the air force's work. From Kamal Haasan and Sonakshi Sinha to Mahesh Babu and Swara Bhasker, actors from across the country took to Twitter to congratulate the air force.

Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour. - Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 26, 2019

Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi. - Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 26, 2019

Killing a terrorist today saves many many innocent lives tomorrow I salute the #IndianAirforce for making this possible by destroying the terror camps across the border. #JaiHind #BharatMataKiJai #IndiaStrikesBack - Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 26, 2019

Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF - Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 26, 2019

Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2019

Salute to the our armed forces. Jai Hind. - Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 26, 2019

India gives it back A big salute to the brave heroes of our #IndianAirForce Jai Hind #IndiaStrikesBack - Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 26, 2019

Super proud of the #IndianAirForce! I salute this act of bravery! - Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) February 26, 2019

Also follow the LIVE blog: 350 terrorists killed as IAF hits terror camps in PoK; won't let India down, says PM

Also read: It took a mere Rs 1.7 cr of bombs to teach JeM, Pak a lesson; Rs 6,300 cr of assets deployed

Also read: A day after Pulwama attack, IAF was ready with plan to strike Jaish camps in Balakot, PoK: Here's a timeline