Sushma Swaraj death: Lalit Modi says her demise is 'great personal loss'

Indian Premiere League founder Lalit Modi - whose ties with Sushma Swaraj had triggered a controversy back in 2015 - has tweeted about Swaraj's demise and called it a great personal loss. "It with a heavy heart and great personal loss to me and all of us - Sushma ji is no more with us. May her soul rest in Peace and Our deepest condolences to Swaraj ji and Bansuri. You are in our prayers and we pray god gives you all the strength to cope with this huge loss (sic)," tweeted the businessman and cricket administrator who moved to London following the IPL scam.

Lalit Modi was accused for his alleged role in the foreign exchange regulation violations in the IPL T20 tournament in 2009, held in South Africa.

Modi had spoken about his ties with the former External Affairs minister in the past. In an interview to India Today, Modi said that he had sought help from Sushma Swaraj and then Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to move to London. "I have a family and legal relationship with the Sushma Swaraj family; it is a close relationship," he had said.

He had also said that Raje and Swaraj were by his side when his wife was diagnosed with cancer and supported his immigration.

Congress had accused Swaraj of helping Lalit Modi escape. "She needs to resign in the highest of moral standards. It also raises questions. Why was the Government of India and its External Affairs Ministry helping Modi who is an ED accused and against whom a red corner notice has been issued?" a Congress spokesperson had then said. The Modi government had defended Swaraj and denied all charges against her.

Sushma Swaraj suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to AIIMS, Delhi. Doctors tried to revive her but were not successful.

