Tackling renewable issues by the horn

Breaking the convention of restricting panel discussions only to speakers and discussants, RK Singh, Minister for New & Renewable Energy, or MNRE attended the Chief Ministerial plenary midway. It came as a rather pleasant surprise for the Himachal Pradesh's Jai Ram Thakur and Puducherry's V Narayanasamy who got their queries resolved from the dais. The chief ministers, along with Lt Gov of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Admiral (retd) DK Joshi & Uttar Pradesh Additional Energy Resources Minister Brijesh Pathak were part of the session.

MNRE had organised RE-Invest, which includes the first General Assembly of International Solar Alliance.

Prior to the minister's arrival, the Himachal CM sought hydro projects above 25 MW capacity be considered under the renewable energy category. This allows not only flexibility, but also allows the state to qualify in fulfilling the Renewable Purchase Obligations by other states. This will create more opportunities in the state. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Jharkhand's Raghubar Das, UP's Yogi Adityanath & Meghalaya's Prestone Tynsong, did not attend the discussion. Singh's entry & CMs choosing the dais made up for that.

Singh told the CM that MNRE has already moved a cabinet note, and would seek approvals within a month. Similarly, the minister also accepted Narayanasamy's suggestion of raising issue of the GST on solar panel at the tax council.

Addressing the queries of Narayansamy of required push for solar manufacturers, the minister said that he had already assured existing players that if country's capacity will come up to satisfactory level, he himself will push for extension of the existing safeguard duties. India added roughly 11 GW of solar capacity of which nearly 89 per cent were imported from factories in China & other countries.