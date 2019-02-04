One who can't manage his home, can't manage the country: Nitin Gadkari

At a time when political parties are gearing up to fight tooth and nail to gain power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asked party workers to set their priorities straight. Addressing a gathering of former workers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) student wing, Gadkari said that fulfil their domestic responsibilities first because those who can not do that "cannot manage the country".

"I meet many people who say we want to devote our lives for the BJP, for the country. I asked (one such person) what do you do, and who all are there in your family. He said I have closed my shop as it was not doing well... there is wife at home, children," Gadkari was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

ALSO READ: Political leaders who sell dreams to people, but fail to deliver get "beaten up": Nitin Gadkari

"I said (to him) first take care of your home, because one who can not manage his home cannot manage the country. Hence first manage your home and look after your children properly, then work for the party and country," he further added.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi commended Gadkari's statement, dubbing him "the only one in the BJP with some guts" in a tweet. Gandhi's post did not forego his political objectives, though, and included questions that the Opposition has been bombarding the BJP government with in the recent past.

Gadkari Ji, compliments! You are the only one in the BJP with some guts. Please also comment on: 1. The #RafaleScam & Anil Ambani 2. Farmers' Distress 3. Destruction of Institutionshttps://t.co/x8BDj1Zloa - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 4, 2019

"... Please also comment on: 1. The #RafaleScam & Anil Ambani; 2. Farmers' Distress; 3. Destruction of Institutions," Gandhi said in his tweet which had a news report about Gadkari's statement attached to it.