Talks on bailout package for Air India at 'advanced stage': Jayant Sinha

The plan was shelved in June to sell a majority stake in Air India due to lack of interest from bidders.

Discussions on a revival package for beleaguered state-run carrier Air India are at an "advanced stage", the country's junior aviation minister Jayant Sinha said on Wednesday.

Earlier, a plan was shelved to sell a majority stake in Air India due to lack of interest from bidders, in the latest setback to its ambitious efforts to rescue the ailing airline that has survived for years using taxpayer funds.

