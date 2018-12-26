Tariffs up by 40% in Rajasthan hotels, still all booked for New Year celebrations

From weddings to festivals, Indians usually go big on celebrations. Then why should New Year's celebrations be any different? For a chunk of the populace, welcoming the new year is as special as it gets. That's why high-end hotels in Rajasthan are all booked up for New Year celebrations. If reports are to be believed, then people are even shelling out as much as Rs 11 lakh for a night's stay at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.

With all the hotels getting booked, tariffs for December 31 in Rajasthan have hit a record-high. A person in the know told Times of India that while rates are generally higher around occasions like New Year, this time they have risen by 40%, as compared to the previous month. The source at Rambagh Palace in Jaipur said that a room is priced at Rs 8.52 lakh per night, without taxes, which is a hike of 7% since last year.

Even discounts are not offered during such times and rates mostly remain non-negotiable.

While such prices are for the uber-luxury suites, which are only a small part of the rooms on offer, average pricing for such suites range from Rs 25,000-Rs 70,000.

Some hotels like Fairmont Jaipur are expecting to be 100% booked for December 31. According to the daily, most hotels get booked for occasions like December 31 and the last 1-2% of unsold rooms attract more than double their average rates. Another person in the know said that some hotels even hold on to the last couple of rooms to fetch high premiums.

Christmas bookings were lower this year, compared to 2017 but it appears that New Year is more than making up for it.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

