Tata Motors to pay Rs 1 lakh to buyer who was sold an old car

Tata Motors has been penalised by a court for selling a used car as new to a customer in Panchkula. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum ruled in favour of one Atul Kumar Aggarwal who complained that the car had been giving trouble since its first day after purchase. The court then directed Metro Motors in Ambala, Berkeley Tata Motors in Chandigarh, Banarsi Das Automobiles in Panchkula, and Tata Motors in Mumbai to pay Rs 1 lakh to Aggarwal, as mentioned in a report by Times of India. The court also directed Tata Motors to either replace the car or provide Aggarwal with a refund of Rs 3.61 lakh with interest for selling an accidental repaired vehicle "illegally".

Atul Kumar Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula bought a Tata Motors car from Banarasi Das Automobiles at Rs 3.61 lakh, January 10, 2015. In his complaint, Aggarwal mentioned that he started facing issues with the car right from the beginning. The car underwent its first servicing on February 8 but the issues did not get resolved. The car, in fact, stopped starting smoothly after the servicing.

Aggarwal then took the car to Berkeley Tata Motors in Chandigarh a number of times. However, the technicians there could not fix the problem of black smoke emitting from the car.

The car underwent an inspection by the PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh on November 30, 2017 in the presence of all the parties. An expert revealed that even after the replacement of the turbocharger, injector, fuel line and repairing the alternator, the car continued to emit black smoke, along with its problem in starting the engine.

The inspection committee confirmed that all the complaints that Aggarwal had were there in the car, along with low pick-up.

In conclusion, the committee observed that the Banarsi Das Automobiles had sold a repaired vehicle to the complainant.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)