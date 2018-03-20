scorecardresearch
Tech glitch is letting Ola users book cabs from India to North Korea, Canada, Norway

The app even confirmed the trip and assigned driver partners to pick the users up.

A glitch in the app is booking cabs for Bengaluru Ola users to faraway places like North Korea and USA. The issue was first brought to light by a Bengaluru student, Prashant Shahi. According to reports, Shahi managed to book a cab from his home in Bengaluru to South Pyongyang. The student said that he saw North Korea trending on social media and wanted to check the road connectivity. Instead of Googling, he opened his Ola cab to check the same when he saw the booking option.

A surprised Shahi proceeded to book a cab. The estimated amount reflected on the app was a whopping Rs 1,49,088 and the estimated travel time was 5 days.


Not only that, the app even confirmed the trip and assigned a driver partner to pick Shahi up.
 
Once Shahi tweeted about this to Ola pointing out the flaw, another Twitter user retweeted the post. Soon his followers started to book foreign trips from the city.
 

A user booked a cab from Bengaluru to the Great Wall of China for Rs 1,29,185.

 

 

Another user booked a cab to South Pyongyang but was given a different estimated amount of Rs 1,61,905.

 

 

Yet another managed to book a cab to New York for Rs 3,55,940.

 

 

While a user managed to book a cab to Canada for Rs 3,98,227.

 

 

A user from Hyderabad booked a cab to Canada for Rs 3,09,090.

 

 

Someone even booked a cab to Norway for Rs 1,96,473.

 

 

The official handle of Ola replied to that thread and suggested the user to restart the phone. It then added that it is looking at the issue.

 

 

Ola Cabs also eventually accepted that there is a glitch in a light-hearted tweet.

 

 

Oh well, maybe we will just have to wait till the day we can book a cab to North Korea.  

 

