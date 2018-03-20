Tech glitch is letting Ola users book cabs from India to North Korea, Canada, Norway

A glitch in the app is booking cabs for Bengaluru Ola users to faraway places like North Korea and USA. The issue was first brought to light by a Bengaluru student, Prashant Shahi. According to reports, Shahi managed to book a cab from his home in Bengaluru to South Pyongyang. The student said that he saw North Korea trending on social media and wanted to check the road connectivity. Instead of Googling, he opened his Ola cab to check the same when he saw the booking option.

A surprised Shahi proceeded to book a cab. The estimated amount reflected on the app was a whopping Rs 1,49,088 and the estimated travel time was 5 days.

How is this possible @Olacabs a trip to North Korea?

Please check your systems.#Ola pic.twitter.com/wi92DObwGp - Rohit Menda (@dynamitedroid) March 17, 2018

Not only that, the app even confirmed the trip and assigned a driver partner to pick Shahi up.Once Shahi tweeted about this to Ola pointing out the flaw, another Twitter user retweeted the post. Soon his followers started to book foreign trips from the city.A user booked a cab from Bengaluru to the Great Wall of China for Rs 1,29,185.

A friend of mine book a cab from from Bangalore to the great wall of China and the driver arrived. Glitch isn't solved yet @ola_supports @Olacabs @indiatimes #Ola pic.twitter.com/BoOou3ECCK - Rohit Menda (@dynamitedroid) March 20, 2018

Another user booked a cab to South Pyongyang but was given a different estimated amount of Rs 1,61,905.

Yet another managed to book a cab to New York for Rs 3,55,940.

Still possible dear ola I am leaving USA in next one hour ! pic.twitter.com/6qPcFJC7Lt - Sumanta Panda (@PandaSumanta) March 19, 2018

While a user managed to book a cab to Canada for Rs 3,98,227.

well i can pick u up i am going to round trip so u can join me from there i am going to canada so send me ur location so that i can pick you up and we can have fun pic.twitter.com/xQOySw8JB2 - @kiran varma (@CracKvsJacK) March 19, 2018

A user from Hyderabad booked a cab to Canada for Rs 3,09,090.

Someone even booked a cab to Norway for Rs 1,96,473.

The official handle of Ola replied to that thread and suggested the user to restart the phone. It then added that it is looking at the issue.

We have forwarded this to the relevant team to further look into this. We strive to serve you better. - Ola Support (@ola_supports) March 17, 2018

Ola Cabs also eventually accepted that there is a glitch in a light-hearted tweet.

When we said we wanted to shoot for moon, we didn't literally mean it ;) However, while we fix this issue, you can always take a flight to another country :) - Ola (@Olacabs) March 19, 2018

Oh well, maybe we will just have to wait till the day we can book a cab to North Korea.