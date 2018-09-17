Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'pakoda' remark: 'If 2 crore fry pakodas, who'll eat them?'

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar, and BJP chief Lalu Yadav's son, Tejashvi Yadav took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying if two crore people start frying pakodas (fritters), who will eat them? He was speaking during the NDTV Yuva conclave on Sunday. He took potshots at the state as well as central governments over jobs, alliance, and black money. The young leader said he has serious concerns about Modi's remarks that selling 'pakodas' is also a form of employment.

He said PM Modi promised Rs 15 lakh for every indian, he also promised two crore jobs every year, and now he is asking people to fry 'pakodas'. "We say okay, we are ready, but could you at least give us Rs 1-2 lakh of the Rs 15 lakh you promised so we can set up a 'thela'? But he's not ready," he said.

Yadav vouched for a united front against the Modi-led BJP. He slammed Amit Shah for his remarks that the BJP will rule India for the next 50 years. He said the party might have plans to rule forever as "they want to end reservation and there's a possibility that if Modiji is elected again, India will never again have an election".

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) had parted ways with the RJD in July 2017 only to form the government with the BJP in the state. Tejashvi accused Nitish Kumar of switching sides to stay in power. He said Nitish does not have any credibility, and his party can never get along with him as he loves his chair more than people. "My father supported Nitishji even though he launched cases against him. Maybe I don't have a large heart like his," he told during the NDTV event.

During an interview with Zee News in July, PM Modi said "if someone opens a 'pakoda' shop in front of your office, does that not count as employment? The person's daily earning of Rs 200 will never come into any books or accounts. The truth is massive people are being employed."

The government has been in the dock over poor job scenario in the country. The Modi government, however, says it's the lack of authentic data on jobs that make it difficult to keep a track of all the jobs being created in the unorganised sector, which constitute a significant portion of the industry in India. Retirement fund body EPFO's payroll data for August suggests as many as 47.13 lakh jobs were created during September 2017 to June this year. However, the retirement body lowered earlier estimate of new-member enrolment by 12.38 per cent, from 44.74 lakh to 39.20 lakh member for September 2017-May 2018 period.