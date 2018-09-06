Telangana assembly dissolved; stage set for early polls in the state

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party is in election mode already. On Thursday in Telangana, the state governor E S L Narasimhan accepted the recommendation of the state cabinet for the dissolution of the state assembly. Chief Minister and the TRS founder president K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with his council of ministers, had called on the governor and presented the resolution of his cabinet and recommended the dissolution of the first legislative assembly of the Telangana state.

The governor, according to a note issued by the government, while accepting the recommendation, has asked Rao and his council of ministers to continue as caretaker of the government. The ruling party it seems is in favour of early assembly elections, ahead of the parliamentary elections. Political analysts feel, this could leave options open for the ruling party, to draw suitable equations with rival political parties like BJP during the parliamentary elections. They also think that the ruling party would like to have the assembly elections out of the way, and with the outcome try and improve its bargaining power with the ruling BJP party at the centre. Also, in the eventuality of a coalition government at the centre, it may want to have a greater say.

The ruling party has good reasons and the move does not seem to have come as a surprise to some of the political analysts. The leadership within the ruling party has been trying to showcase its efforts in the state for some time now. Earlier this year Chief Minister Rao made a strong pitch for his government's performance at the India Today South Conclave in Hyderabad. He talked of the progress made on various fronts and said that Telangana should not be considered a small state as it is bigger than states like West Bengal and Bihar in terms of land area and there are 17 states that are smaller than Telangana.

Also, on the key area of making basic utilities available, he pointed out that when the new state was formed, it had an installed power generation capacity of just 6,000 MW and this has been more than doubled since then. He also talked about their efforts to improve water supply or the focus on minorities. However, his critics point out that he has inherited a thriving IT hub of Hyderabad, which gave the state an IT and services sector that it could leverage, which may not be the case with the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

The early elections might not need additional finances as the elections were due in the state anyway. However, some argue that holding assembly and parliamentary elections separately, may add to the cost to the exchequer.