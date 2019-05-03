The sound and fury: Video of Cyclone Fani shows its terrifying impact

Cyclone fani, a severe cyclonic storm, hit Odisha around 8 am on Friday. The category 4 (extremely severe) storm has triggered heavy rainfall coupled with high velocity winds with speed of 175 kmph.

The Odisha government has evacuated around 11 lakh people from vulnerable and low-lying areas of at least 11 coastal districts on 2 May Thursday.

The people have been refuge in over 4,000 shelters, including 880 specifically designed cyclone centres.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has set up emergency number- 1938.

Cyclone Fani (pronounced as Foni) has caused extensive damage to infrastructure, thatched houses and uprooted trees.

Fani is said to be the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 that claimed close to 10,000 lives and left a trail of destruction in Odisha, reported PTI.

All shops, business establishments, private and government offices except those associated with relief and rescue operations will remain closed in 11 coastal districts as a precautionary measure.

More than 220 trains on the Kolkata-Chennai route have been cancelled until Saturday.

Aviation regulator DGCA announced that flights in and out of Bhubaneswar airport stand cancelled on Friday. Consequently, the operations of various domestic airlines have been affected.

The Drinking Water and Sanitation Ministry plans to move additional water supplies in the affected areas and is keeping in readiness packaged drinking water.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries said it is keeping in readiness packaged ready-to-eat food.

(With PTI inputs)

