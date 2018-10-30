The war of words between RBI and Centre underscores a long history of disagreements

The mounting differences between the RBI and the Centre, and the public war of words has government officials worried about the country's image taking a hit as well as spillover consequences for the markets.

Days after RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya's eyebrow-raising speech on the importance of independent regulatory institutions - a topic he claimed had been suggested by Governor Urjit Patel - last Friday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke about the importance of high-quality stakeholder consultations. "I think, for any regulatory mechanism, stakeholder consultation has to be of a very high quality, which will probably lead to a revisiting of traditional thoughts and opinions," said Jaitley, without signalling out the RBI.

Then, today, at the India Leadership Summit organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Jaitley accused the RBI of looking the other way after banks were told to "lend indiscriminately" between 2008 to 2014 to keep the economy artificially going after the global economic crisis.

The current war of words between the apex bank and the Centre is actually among their rare public spats. But privately the two have a long history of disagreements, be it over autonomy in setting the monetary policy, regulating banks, managing the rupee value in forex market or even the transfer of RBI's surplus dividend to the government.

An official told The Economic Times that Acharya's speech has caused concern and "trepidation" in the government as his statements can "create panic in the market". The source, however, made it clear that there is "no question of asking Patel to go", adding that "The only reason that the RBI governor should step down is if there is a health issue."

The deputy governor's speech had emphasised that undermining a central bank's independence is akin to committing a "self goal" for any government. "Governments that do not respect central bank's independence will sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution," he had added.

Exactly a week earlier, the RBI released its dissent note on the report of an inter-ministerial committee recommending an independent Payments Regulatory Board (PRB). The RBI wants the body to be under its remit as originally proposed by the government. Incidentally, the dissent note is part of the report that was made public by the finance ministry earlier.

As Business Today previously pointed out, this is in addition to their impasse over the public debt management, a function which is under RBI's domain and the government wants to hive off. This issue often came up during the tenures of former RBI governors D Subbarao and Raghuram Rajan, but the regulator had strongly protected its turf. The government still wants a separate agency managing the public debt function.

Apart from this, the government wants the RBI to help ease the liquidity squeeze gripping non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), relax the prompt corrective action regime for stressed banks, and draw further upon the central bank's reserves to help close the fiscal gap.

The daily added that the finance ministry has been keen to put in place some norms drawn from international best practices or the Bank of International Settlements to determine how much excess capital the central bank retains, which according to government is over Rs 3.5 lakh crore. The government has been seeking a big one-time payment from these reserves, but the RBI has been doggedly resisting it.

The regulator, on its part, has been unhappy over the removal of Nachiket Mor from the central board. This has been widely seen as one of the triggers for the RBI deciding to going public with its differences. Mor was known to be vocal on banking issues. On the other hand, the new appointments made by the government, which were said to be aimed at making the board more vibrant and diverse, include S Gurumurthy. The latter is an RSS ideologue who regularly lashed out at Rajan over the RBI asset quality review, saying that it merely weakened India's banks.

Edited By Sushmita Choudhury Agarwal