Thinning revenue stream might pose bigger headache for MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh governments than farm loan waivers

"One done, two to go," tweeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, after Madhya Pradesh's new Chief Minister Kamal Nath waived off short term farm loans of up to Rs 200,000 taken from nationalised and cooperative banks.

Soon, the newly appointed chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel too followed suit and waived off farms loans worth Rs 6,100 crore of around 1.66 million farmers in the state. Though Rajasthan has not announced any waivers yet, Gandhi's tweet hints it might soon.

Farm loan waiver is a certainty in these three states, where Congress-led government made a comeback unseating BJP government early this month. At least the announcements.

The quantum of funds that is needed for such an exercise and the ability of the governments to fund such one-time expense are the questions that remain. The amount that will be needed to waive off farm loans in each of these states will depend on what the fine print is. We need to know the conditions that farmers will have to satisfy to qualify for such loan waivers, and their numbers and the cumulative amount that finally add up to in each state.

If the recent experience of loan waivers in two states--Karnataka and Punjab--where non-BJP government came to power recently are any indication, clarity on these aspects and the real impact of the loan waiver announcement, will emerge only after several months. Even in the BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, where farm loan waiver were announced as the fulfilment of poll promise, the actual payout was not as significant as compared to the total income (SGDP) generated by the state.

In fact, the mother of all farm loan waivers was announced by the Congress-led UPA government in 2008. Riding on the promise to waive off farm loans of about 44 million farmers, the ruling coalition of that time rode back to power for a second consecutive term that year.

Even during the current regime, states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had announced farm loan waivers that were estimated to be in the range of Rs 6000 crore to Rs 43,000 crore. The additional burden of one off expenses on state finances was evident, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its study of state budgets report early this year pointed out that the revised estimates for 2017-18, reveal a gross fiscal deficit (GFD)-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of 3.1 per cent, thus, crossing the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) threshold for the third consecutive year.

The deterioration of 35 basis points in the GFD-GDP ratio, RBI report said, was essentially on the revenue account. Outstanding liabilities of states continued their double digit growth with a rising share of market borrowings in 2017-18.

In other words, it is not the size of the loan waiver that might trouble the incumbent governments in these states, but the slowing pace of its revenue growth. "A slippage of 0.40 percentage points of GDP in the consolidated revenue deficit and 0.35 percentage points of GDP in the GFD occurred on account of overshooting of revenue expenditure by 13 basis points (bps), mainly due to farm loan waivers and pay revisions, exacerbated by a shortfall of revenue receipts by 27 bps mainly due to states' own taxes declining by 0.33 per cent of GDP vis-a-vis the budget estimates," RBI notes.

The decline in states' tax revenues is essentially associated with the pending accounting issues related to GST implementation.

There could be lack of clarity on the amount that these governments will eventually shell out as farm loan waivers, but the grim reality that is certain is that their revenue streams are not exactly robust, and until GST collections settle, states will have to curtail its expenses elsewhere if it needs to fund farm loan waiver.