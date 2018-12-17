Three ministries to join hands to train graduates, create jobs next year

In some really good news for humanities and non-technical graduates, the government is planning a mammoth jobs programme. The big push for this may have come from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, where job creation is inevitably going to be a prominent issue. So, three key ministries - Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Labour and Employment are joining forces to train undergraduate students and generate jobs for them, starting in 2019. This programme will take in students across private and public higher education institutes.

Top officials and ministers of the ministries held a meeting last week to draw up a plan for the programme, which will be jointly launched in the next few weeks. The plan is to start implementation next year, a report in The Economic Times mentioned. Targeting a million students in the 2019-20 academic session, the aim is to bring in an 'integrated apprenticeship programme' into effect and improve employability of more than 8 million students clearing their graduation course.

Three areas of focus will be adding apprenticeship-based, end-of-degree programmes and linking them with higher education institutes, and restructuring the Bachelor's programme in vocational courses to add the apprenticeship module. All higher educational institutes will also be integrated with the National Career Service portal.

As mentioned in the daily, a six- to 10-month apprenticeship and on-the-job training with prospective employers along with stipends will be lined up for final year students. The government will contribute 25% of the stipend, up to Rs 1,500 per month. The rest of the stipend will be backed by the Rs 10,000-crore corpus of the National Apprenticeship Scheme that has mostly remained unused.

The National Career Service portal will be linked with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship that will display a dashboard with the student's qualifications, eligibility and their apprenticeship and employment status. There will also be a waitlist that will get updated once the students find employment.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

