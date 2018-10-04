To hike or not to hike: RBI's dilemma on interest rates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s monetary policy committee is purely guided by the inflation mandate to set the interest rates. But things are not very normal at the present juncture. Globally, the US Federal Reserve resorted to quantitative easing (releasing funds against securities) when the interest rates tool, which touched near zero level, was not enough to protect the growth and stability in the financial system. The RBI is also in a dilemma whether to maintain a status quo at the time being or hike the interest rates in the economy. Here are the reasons:

Elevated Inflation, but not in a danger zone

The CPI or the retail inflation, which the RBI tracks, is around 3.69 per cent in August. In fact, the retail inflation is on the decline from a high of 5.1 per cent in January this year. The inflation is steadily declining though not in the comfortable zone of the central banker. The RBI's target for inflation is 4 per cent with plus and minus 2 per cent. The RBI had earlier projected an inflation target of 4.8-4.9 per cent in first half (April -Sept) and 4.7 per cent in the second half (Oct-Mar) of 2018-19. The RBI had already hiked the repo rate twice by 50 basis points from 6 per cent to 6.50 per cent in the last four months. Given the hikes in the past, there is a case for status quo at the current moment.

Sharp rupee deprecation

There has been sudden rupee depreciation in the last 5-6 months from 60-62 levels to 72 levels against the US dollar. The US Fed rates are also on the rise with US increasing the rates to 2-2.25 per cent. Imagine the Fed rates were near zero post 2008 for a long period of time. It has planned another hike in December and three more next year in 2019. The rising US Fed rates will narrow the differential of interest rates between India and US , which could result in outflow of portfolio funds and also come in the way of attracting new funds into India if the differential narrows down in future. This calls for a 25 basis points hike to protect the rupee. While the MPC's mandate is to track the inflation and not protect the rupee by using interest rates, these are not normal times.

Global unwinding in balance sheets

The global bankers have created huge money supply in the market by buying bonds from the market. This has created large balance sheet for central bankers. For example, the US Federal Reserve's balance sheet size has increased from less than a trillion dollar to close to $4 trillion. They are now planning to bring it down to normal levels in the next few years. Clearly, the money will dry up in the emerging markets like India. In fact, it is a good time to build buffers for rainy days. This can be done by attracting foreign inflows into the country. The interest rate clearly plays a role in attracting portfolio investments both in debt and equity markets. In an environment of elevated inflation, hiking the interest rates will surely kill two birds with one stone.

Financial stability issues

The crisis in the infrastructure financing institution IL&FS has created financial stability issues for the Reserve Bank of India. The very fact that the government has superseded the IL&FS boards shows the gravity and the depth of the problem. There are many NBFCs that have short term funds in their books, which need to be replaced from market borrowing. The interest rates in the market have already shot up, which are much more than the RBI's benchmark rates. If RBI further hikes interest rates, it clearly sends a signal for a higher interest rates scenario going forward. This can create trouble for NBFCs and subsequently the stability of the financial system.