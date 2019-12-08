scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Top sugar producing state Uttar Pradesh keeps cane prices unchanged

For the 2019/20 season, Uttar Pradesh fixed the cane price at Rs 315 rupees per 100 kg, said the order dated December 7

The state government said in the order it decided to keep the cane price unchanged to help cut back on the country's surplus sugar output. The state government said in the order it decided to keep the cane price unchanged to help cut back on the country's surplus sugar output.

India's top sugar producing state, Uttar Pradesh, has kept unchanged the price that mills must pay to cane growers in the new current season that began in October, according to a government order seen by Reuters on Saturday.

For the 2019/20 season, Uttar Pradesh fixed the cane price at 315 rupees ($4.42) per 100 kgs, said the order dated Dec. 7.

In India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, the federal government announces the price that cane growers receive each year, but Uttar Pradesh's state government typically fixes its own rate.

The state government said in the order it decided to keep the cane price unchanged to help cut back on the country's surplus sugar output.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos