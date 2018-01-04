Trai seeks public views on proposed National Telecom Policy

Telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday issued a consultation paper for formulating the National Telecom Policy which aims to achieve 900 million broadband connections and high quality services that attain average speeds of 20 Mbps for wireless and 50 Mbps for wireline internet connectivity.

The goals also include developing 10 million public wi-fi hotspots and placing India among the top-50 nations in international rankings of network readiness, communications systems, and services. Other objectives include enabling access for connecting to 10 billion Internet of Things and machine-to-machine sensors and devices and attracting USD 100-billion investment in the communications sector.

Trai has invited public views on inputs for the NTP which the government wants to roll out by March 2018. This policy would set the mission and objectives to be accomplished by the end of calendar year 2022, when India will be celebrating its 75 years of Independence. The deadline for furnishing written comments by stakeholders on the paper is January 19, 2018.

Trai said that its inputs have been prepared based on preliminary discussions with multiple stakeholders including telecom operators, equipment

manufacturers, industry bodies, and cloud service providers in line with the technological advancements in the sector and customer aspirations for digital services.

The Trai paper said the objectives can be achieved through strategies like review of license fee and spectrum charges, and working towards One Nation One License for services, and making available finance for communication infrastructure projects on par withthat of connectivity infrastructure sectors like roadways and railways.

Trai further stated that the policy could have twin goals -facilitating development of communication infrastructure and services to achieve inclusive socio-economic growth and to propel India to become the front-runner in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Trai admits that In spite of development of telecommunication sector at rapid pace during the last two decades, there are number of challenges that need to be overcome. India is still ranked much lower in international indices relating to network readiness and connectivity.

The gains from increased connectivity have been inequitable, with the full benefits not reaching those who need them most. Further, the average speed of the internet in India is still much lower than the global average. Regulatory policies and their governing institutions are striving to keep pace with technological developments happening in the sector to address complex issues that include convergence of ICT and media, coordination with other sectors for IoT, and ensuring privacy and security.

The Government through the new telecom policy aims to spur the socioeconomic development up to the bottom of the pyramid by ensuring voice, video and data connectivity for all, provide reliable and secured connectivity with assured quality of service, facilitate development of infrastructure and services for new technologies including 5G and IoT.

It is keen to encourage innovation and manufacturing, and develop a large pool of digitally skilled man-power, by restructuring regulatory & licensing frameworks impacting the telecom sector with an overall aim to aid digital transformation of the Government, enterprises and industry, infrastructure development including development of world-class cities through planned urbanization.