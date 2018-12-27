Lok Sabha passes triple talaq bill with all govt amendments

Triple talaq bill debate live updates: The 10th day of the Winter Session witnessed heated debates on the issue of triple talaq in Parliament. Both the BJP and the Congress had issued a whip to their Members of Parliament (MP) to remain present during the discussion on the issue.

Maintaining a cautious approach on the legislation banning instant triple talaq and criminalising the offence, the Congress party has said it is not against the bill but wants certain provisions to be amended. Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, had asked: "Who will take care of the woman after her husband faces penal action under the law". The Congress party also tried to corner the government on the Rafale deal and demanded the government to form a joint parliamentary committee.

05:54 pm: National Commission for Women welcomed the decision to pass the Triple Talaq bill.

05:45 pm: In total, 245 Lok Sabha MPs voted in favour of passing the Triple Talaq bill, whereas 11 MPs voted against the motion. Congress and AIADMK chose to walk out of the Parliament after their demand to take the bill to a select committee was turned down.

05:45 pm: The Lok Sabha has passed the Triple Talaq bill amidst uproar from the opposition parties. All government amendments were approved while amendments moved by other parties were rejected.

3.11pm: Triple talaq bill debate: "They (women) want to live a happy married life with their family. Men cannot be given supreme right to summarily divorce his wife and abandon her," says Lekhi.

3.01pm: This is not he vs she, these are issues of human rights violation, says Lekhi.

3.00pm: Do we want to form a society where a man can throw woman outside of the house anytime, asks BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi.

2.51pm: If this government believes in women empowerment, let the bill to go to the appropriate committee, listen to the people, and listen to all the stakeholders, and the government will have our full support, says Sushmita Dev. The government needs to learn something from Shah Bano andSaira Bano cases, she adds.

2.46pm: Congress MP Sushmita Dev says it is easy to lecture women on women empowerment. "Please learn from Shah Bano case and empower women. You are not giving Muslim women anything except a bill."

2.36pm: RSP MP NK Premachandran says: "We oppose the bill because the government is bringing it just to get political advantage".

2.22pm: This bill is not against any community, religion or belief. This bill is for the rights of women and about justice, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

2.19pm: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says the government has done several changes in the bill as per the request of the Opposition. He says the bill ensures a complete protection of victim women from the Muslim community.

2.18pm: As many as 20 Islamic nations have banned Triple Talaq, then why can't a secular nation like India?

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Law Minister in Lok Sabha: 20 Islamic nations have banned #tripletalaq, then why can't a secular nation like India? I request that this should not be looked through the prism of politics