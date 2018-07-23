Truckers' strike enters fourth day, losses pegged at Rs 10,000 crore

The ongoing nationwide truckers' strike, which entered its fourth day on Monday, has led to losses of over Rs 10,000 crore. According to a report in The Times of India, the losses due to the all-India transporters' strike have crossed Rs 2,000 crore in Maharashtra alone as lakhs of trucks stayed off the roads.

The indefinite strike has been called by All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) since July 20. Their demands include a reduction in central and state taxes by getting diesel under the GST so that price of the deregulated commodity can be reduced.

Apart from demanding reduction in diesel prices, truckers are also against the "flawed and non-transparent" toll collection system that favours road concessioners and alleged that the time and fuel loss goes up to Rs 1,50,000 crore annually on account of it.

Truckers are also miffed at high insurance premia and want a reduction in third-party premium, exemption on third-party premiums from GST. They are also pressing for exemptions and abolition of indirect taxes, national permits for all buses and trucks and also doing away with the direct port delivery tendering system.

The strike was more effective in the financial capital Mumbai, while in other parts of the country, including Delhi, it showed a lukewarm response.

"The movement has intensified and going strong with more and more transport unions at local level joining the stir," AIMTC Core Committee Chairman Bal Malkit Singh told PTI on Sunday. He said the AIMTC has urged the government's intervention for tangible resolution of the issues.

"On third day too there has been no reconciliatory talks or indication from the government to resolve the issues with immediate tangible results. The movement will get intensified in days to come," Singh added.

While the essential commodities have been kept out of the strike, AIMTC claims that about 93 lakh trucks are affiliated to the body. Out of this, around 16 lakh in Maharashtra are off the roads which has led to spike in vegetable prices in the state.

The Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT), however said the strike has a little impact so far in the country.

With PTI inputs