Truckers threaten to proceed on strike Post Diwali for demands, including tax reduction

Barely three months after the truckers had called off their eight-day strike on July 27, their apex body AIMTC on Tuesday announced resorting to chakka jam post Diwali to press for their unfulfilled demands including reduction in taxes.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), which claims support of 93 lakh truckers, had gone on an indefinite strike demanding reduction in diesel prices, among others, from July 20 and called off the same following assurance from the government to look into their demand and constitute a high-level committee for it.

"AIMTC in an emergency meeting Tuesday decided to go on nationwide chakka jam, the date for which would be decided post Diwali as the government has betrayed road transport fraternity by not fulfilling their demands," its core committee chairman Bal Malkit Singh said.

Transporters' demands included a reduction in central and state taxes by bringing diesel under the GST so that price of the deregulated commodity can be reduced. Earlier on July 27 a decision to end the eight-day long stir was taken after a marathon meeting of transporters and senior Road Transport and Highways Ministry officials after the government assured to look into their demands such as reduction in diesel prices, low third-party insurance premiums, and a favourable toll collection system.

It was also agreed that the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) would discuss the demand to review the premium for third-party insurance for heavy vehicles, a joint statement from the ministry and AIMTC had said then.

"With regard to toll collections, government agrees to put in place, within six months, a mechanism to ensure seamless movement of transport vehicles across the toll plaza with the help of technology," the statement had said.

The AIMTC had then claimed that truckers lost around Rs 32,000 crore during the eight-day protest. The government had said the Road Transport and Highways Ministry committee will also explore the possibility of more relief measures.

"Government will look into the feasibility of extending the coverage of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Beema Yojna to drivers and co-workers of commercial vehicles," the statement had said.