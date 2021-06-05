Twitter removes verified blue tick from Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu's personal handle

Twitter on Saturday removed the blue tick from Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu's personal handle, @MVenkaiahNaidu. His personal account has more than 13 lakh followers.

However, the official Twitter handle of the Vice President of India, @VPSecretariat, continues to have the blue badge.

This account has 9.3 lakh followers. The blue verified tick on Twitter lets users know that the Twitter handle is authentic.