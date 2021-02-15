Twitter sends notice to Haryana Minister Anil Vij about tweet on Disha Ravi

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has received a notice from micro-blogging site Twitter about a tweet by him on Disha Ravi, which was reported by a German user, but no action has been taken by the company.

In the tweet in Hindi, Vij had said, "Whoever has seeds of nation's opposition in mind should be completely destroyed, be it Disha Ravi or anyone else".

Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old activist, was arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru in connection with creation of 'toolkit' for farm protests and the violence in the national capital on January 26. The 'toolkit' was later shared by environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

In screenshots shared by Vij, it can be seen that Twitter sent him a notice on his tweet, saying that the tweet was reported in Germany. Twitter said Germany's Network Enforcement Act requires the company to provide notice to users whose tweets have been reported by users in the country.

However, Twitter said, it investigated the reported content and found that it is not "subject to removal under the Twitter rules" or German law, and accordingly it didn't take any action on it.

Disha Ravi was sent to five days police custody by Delhi's Patiala House court on Sunday.

