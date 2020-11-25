Two Air India SATS staff among 3 nabbed for smuggling gold worth Rs 72.5 lakh

Two Air India SATS (AI SATS) staff were among three people arrested by customs officials for allegedly smuggling in gold valued at Rs 72.5 lakh, according to an official statement.

Giving details of the case, it said a passenger was intercepted by customs officials after his arrival from Abu Dhabi on Monday. During interrogation, he admitted that he had carried two silver-coloured packets of chemical paste containing approximately 1.48 kg gold and hid the same in lavatory of the aircraft (he had come in), said the statement issued by the customs on Tuesday.

During follow up, one Air India SATS staff was caught by customs officers while he was handing over the packets to another AISATS staff, it said.

AISATS is an airport service provider. It is a joint venture between Air India (AI) and Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS). All the three persons were arrested and the gold valuing Rs 72.5 lakh was seized, it said.

During investigation, the passenger admitted that he had smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.17 crore during his three previous visits, the statement said.

On Sunday, an Air India crew member was arrested at the airport for allegedly smuggling into the country gold valuing about Rs 45 lakh.

