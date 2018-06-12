Uber may soon be able to detect that you are drunk

Had a few drinks too many on a Friday night? Chances are that your Uber app might pick up on how your night went. According to reports, Uber is patenting a technology that would identify drunk passengers with the help of an algorithm. As mentioned in a report in CNN, this feature could help the ride-hailing app to create a more tailored experience as mentioned on the description on the patent application drafted by the members of Uber's Trust & Safety team.

So, how does this work, you ask?

What the system will do is base its experience on usual user activity to map how far the user is from his or her 'normal state'. The algorithm used in the system weighs in a combination of factors such as typos, how precisely the user clicks on links and tabs, how long it takes the user to request a rice, walking speed. Additionally the time of the day and the location from where the ride is requested will also be considered by the algorithm.

If this follows through, Uber would get a chance to offer more safety along with a tailored experience. The CNN report mentions that this system could enable Uber to alter the service it provides to the user. For instance, a passenger who is very inebriated may only be matched with drivers with relevant experience or training.

Moreover, the drivers may be intimated about the passenger's state. Will they be given the option to refuse a ride is still not clear. But the drivers would definitely get a heads up on what they are in for - since for a lot of drivers, inebriated passengers are a major issue.

To add to that, Uber may even monitor drivers who pick up inebriated passengers as instances of sexual assault where passengers were found to be drunk are on the rise globally.

One might also argue that this feature must not be treated as an afterthought since hailing a cab is always a safer option than driving under influence. But then again, instances of sexual assault of inebriated passengers are also a cause for concern.

Will this feature make the Uber experience more safe and transparent? That remains to be seen.