Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to launch new fund to invest in startups from India and China

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on Thursday took to Twitter to announce a new investment fund. "Today I'm announcing the creation of a fund called 10100 (pronounced 'ten-one-hundred'), home to my passions, investments, ideas and big-bets," tweeted Uber's founder and former CEO.

In the past eight-odd months, since he was forced to resign from his position under investor pressure, Kalanick claimed that he'd been thinking about "what's next" and was busy "making investments, joining [company] boards, working with entrepreneurs and non-profits". For instance, earlier this month, he reportedly joined the board of Kareo, a medical office software company, that he had previously angel invested in.

And he now feels ready to launch his new baby, 10100, which will oversee his for-profit investments as well as non-profit work. "The overarching theme will be about large-scale job creation, with investments in real estate, ecommerce and emerging innovation in China and India. Our non-profit efforts will initially focus on education and the future of cities," he micro-blogged.

The timing is understandable. In January this year, Reuters had reported that Kalanick was set to sell - for the first time - nearly a third of his 10 percent stake in Uber for about $1.4 billion. This was a part of the recent deal struck by the SoftBank-led consortium to buy a 17.5 percent stake in the ride-services company. So Kalanick, already ranking 422 Forbes' 2018 Billionaire's list, certainly seems to be flush with funds.

His interest in India and our neighbour up north is also old news. "R&D and innovation isn't just a Silicon Valley thing. It will happen in three Bs: Bay area, Beijing and Bangalore," he had announced to huge applause at IIT-Bombay back in 2016.

What's far more ambiguous is the name of his fund and Twitter is abuzz with speculation. One user suggested that it could be a reference to 'Googol', which is a number equivalent to 10 to the power 100, or 1 followed by 100 zeros. Some cheekily pointed out that 10-100 is the truckers' radio code for going to the toilet while yet others said it could be a reference the street address of Travis' childhood home. Since Kalanick is not saying anything yet, the speculation is likely to continue awhile.

Incidentally, the man is also inviting resumes. "For anyone who wants to get to work, email me at travis 10100fund.com ," he tweeted. If you are thinking that Kalanick will never go through all the emails - including spam - and tweets that he is likely to get bombarded with, perhaps the story of his first hire at Uber will give you hope.

On January 5, 2010, when Uber was yet to turn 1, Kalanick had tweeted "Looking 4 entrepreneurial product mgr/biz-dev killer 4 a location based service.. pre-launch, BIG equity, big peeps involved--ANY TIPS??" Ryan Graves, then a nobody, replied on Twitter the same day saying, "heres a tip. email me :) graves.ryan[at]gmail.com". Kalanick emailed, the duo met up and launched UberCab some months down the line. Forbes pegs Graves' net worth at $1.22 billion as of March 8, 2018.

With Reuters inputs