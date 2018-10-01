UIDAI passes the ball to regulators on implementation of SC's Aadhaar verdict

The Unique Identification Authority of India has passed the ball on the implementation the recent Supreme Court directive banning private usage of Aadhaar data to sectoral regulators like the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the RBI.

"The court order is also available to the banks and telecom companies and their sector regulators. Many of them were parties in the court too. It is expected that they will comply with the order at their end at the earliest," UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told The Economic Times, adding that the Aadhaar-issuing body will not issue any guidelines in this respect. Any clarifications, if required, will have to be sought from the court.

"This is because they [sectoral regulators] are in the best position to know exactly for what purpose they collected and used Aadhaar, whether they did it for giving loans, opening or verifying bank accounts, or giving SIM cards," he explained. Similarly, he believes the regulators know best how to replace the Aadhaar e-KYC with other valid documents so as to comply with the orders of the court and ensure continuity of service.

However, he explained that though the apex court has banned biometric-based e-KYC, there is no cause for alarm among banks, telecom companies and fintech firms, adding that they can explore several available alternatives to Aadhaar-based authentication instead.

To begin with there's the quick response (QR) code option - a kind of barcode label containing machine-readable information that can be captured through a simple smartphone camera on to a device. As Pandey pointed out, the e-Aadhaar comes with a QR code, which can be scanned offline or online for KYC compliance. Moreover, since the above only boast a cardholder's name, address and photograph - without the Aadhaar number or Aadhaar authentication - it is equivalent to ration card or voter ID card. "So far as privacy is concerned, it would be much more secure than ration card or voter ID, etc, because it is digitally signed," Pandey added. However, he made it clear that companies cannot make it mandatory and must also accept other means of identification.

Vivek Belgavi, fintech partner at PwC, told the daily that some fintech companies have already started using QR code, though it is still slightly clumsy. "I believe it can be made to work in the short term. But I am optimistic that we can find a legal as well as a government-supported way of ensuring access with the right privacy safeguards in the future. As the country is trying to expand the financial services, it would need technology-enabled authentication and authorisation for continued adoption," he added.

In the meantime, sectoral regulators also have to take a call on pursuing legal amendments to allow private usage of Aadhaar data for authentication purposes. Last week, reacting to the Supreme Court's ruling, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, had hinted at new laws facilitating the same. Jaitley further said that it was his preliminary understanding that Aadhaar's use by private entities "pursuant to a contract" wasn't permitted, but that may not be the case if there is legislative support.

According to Pandey, agencies such as the Election Commission, passport authority, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation or private entities will have to "make out a case before the legislature" if they want to "use Aadhaar authentication in either mandatory manner or non-mandatory manner".

What is still unclear is whether the 12-digit biometric number can still be voluntarily extended by cardholders for registration and authentication purposes. So Aruna Sundararajan, secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) told reporters last week that the department would meet the relevant authorities soon to figure this out.

Telecom operators are also confused about the Supreme Court's directive that authentication records obtained via Aadhaar that are already with them should not be stored beyond six months. According to Pandey, though people can now ask companies and government entities to delete their Aadhaar data, there has been no provision to 'opt out' from the UIDAI database except for minor children who have been already enrolled.

"So far as the majority judgement is concerned, the Supreme Court has upheld Section 59 of the Aadhaar Act, which validates all the actions in Aadhaar project which were taken prior to 2016... So the question of deletion of Aadhaar enrolment data collected prior to promulgation of the Aadhaar Act doesn't arise," he added.