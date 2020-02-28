UK study visas issued to Indians see 93% jump in 2019

The number of UK study visas granted to Indian students saw a jump of 93 per cent as over 37,500 Indian students received permission to pursue academics in the country in 2019. This is 93 per cent more compared to 2018 when 19, 497 visas were granted. Indians are the second most common nationality to be granted the study visas after Chinese. According to the UK Immigration Statistics data, Indians have received 57,199 skilled work visas in 2019, a 3 per cent increase compared to 2018.

The data comes after the UK announced the introduction of post-study work of two years for international students via Graduate Immigration Route. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in December 2019 that this two-year post study work permit will be applicable for students who graduate from the summer of 2021 or fresh admissions.

This will allow the international students to stay in the UK to work or look for jobs after they are done with their studies. After finding a suitable job, graduates will be able to switch to the skilled workers visa.

Apart from an increase in student visas granted to Indian nationals, there was also an increase in the total number of tier-2 or skilled work visas granted to Indian nationals from 55,479 in 2018 to 57,199 in 2019. Approximately 45 per cent of the tier-2 visas granted were intra-company transfer visas. The number of visitor visas granted to Indian nationals notably went up 37,516 to 515,026 in 2019.

