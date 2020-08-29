Unlock 4: Metro services to resume from Sept 7; schools, colleges, cinema halls to remain closed

The central government on Saturday issued fresh guidelines for fourth phase of unlocking under which Metro train services will be resumed in a graded manner. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, swimming pools and indoor theatres will continue to remain closed, while social activities will be allowed with a limit of 100 people, as per the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, the lockdown will remain in force in the containment zone till September 30, 2020, except for medical services and essential services.

For the first time since the lockdown came into force on March 25, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from 7 September 2020 onwards in a caliberated manner. Social, academic, sports, entertainment, culture, religious, political functions and other congregations have also been allowed will with a ceiling of 100 people, with effect from September 21.

As per the order, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission or approval, e-permit will be required for such movements, it said.

In a major development, the Home Ministry said that state governments will not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

The ministry said that states and Union Territory governments may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work.

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.

This will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians, according to the guidelines.

Under Unlock 3, night curfew, gyms and yoga institutes were allowed to open outside containment zones.

