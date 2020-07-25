UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya; reviews preparations for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Saturday to review preparations ahead of the August 5 'bhoomi pujan' that is scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM also took part in a puja.

CM Yogi Adityanath placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new 'asans' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. The CM is slated to visit the Karsevak Puram later in the day.

The construction of the Ram Temple will start after the bhoomi pujan or groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for August 5. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone.

According to reports only 200 people would be invited to attend the ceremony and social distancing norms would be followed at the event.

The plan is to celebrate the occasion on the lines of the festival of lights - Diwali. VHP functionary Milind Parande said that in normal times, this occasion would have been attended by thousands of people. "Whole of Ayodhya including temples and houses will be decorated with flowers and diyas and lights. This is a historical event in the lives of all Hindus. The temple construction is beginning after a long battle. There would be the lighting of diyas at every household. Had it not been at a time of COVID-19 spread lakhs and crores of people would be participating in this grand event," said Parande to ANI.

Priests would arrange for prayers in respective temples from 10:30 am onwards. VHP has also urged people to switch on their TV sets to watch the ceremony.

Also read: Ram Temple: Trust to invite PM Modi for 'bhoomi pujan' in August; aims to complete temple in 3.5 years

Also read: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5; LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi to be invited