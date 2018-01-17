UP police, NIA find demonetised notes worth Rs 97 crore in Kanpur house; 16 arrested

Four hundred and thirty four days after demonetisation, Rs 97 crore in banned notes were unearthed in a joint raid by the UP police and National Investigation Agency (NIA). There was a bed of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes that were demonetised on November 8, 2016. This is the biggest confiscation of old notes since the currency ban in 2016.

"Kanpur police has unearthed huge amount of old currency notes from a locked house. Negotiators who promised to get it exchanged were also arrested. As per the estimate, the seized currency is expected to be in the range of Rs 80 crore," a police officer had initially told PTI.

#WATCH Police seized demonetized currency worth crores from a residential premises in Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/Hh7sLrWwoG - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 17, 2018

"Received information of presence of demonetised currency worth crores at a person's residential premises in Kanpur. Raid was conducted, RBI and I-T dept officials informed, final amount not ascertained as search and counting underway, questioning on," AK Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanpur told ANI.

"We are looking if there was any involvement of government officers," police sources told PTI.

Sixteen people were arrested, including a noted builder, and a professor. Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Kumar Meena said today that Rs 95 crore belonged to Anand Khatri, the builder, and over a dozen others owned the remaining amount.

Following a tip-off, the SSP formed several teams headed by SP (East) Anurag Arya and SP (West) Gaurav Grover. They caught four men involved in conversion of illegal money, who tried to mislead the police, before breaking down and confessing.

Once the builder was caught, he led to the site where the notes were stored. They had stores huge amounts of demonetised notes in gunny bags and kept them at the builder's ancestral home.

Police also raided three hotels from where 11 people were arrested.

The arrested were identified as Anand Khatri, builder, Santosh Yadav, professor, key liasioner Mohit Dhingra, Sanjay Agarwal, Manish Agarwal - all residents of Kanpur, Koteshwar Rao from Andhra Pardesh, Sanjay Kumar from Varanasi, Anil Yadav from Saharanpur, Santosh Pathak and Sanjay Rai both from Mirzapur, Ram Asrey, Dhirendra, Sanjeev Agarwal, Omkar Yadav, Ali Husain, and a woman from Andhar Pardesh whose identity was not immediately known.

(With agency inputs)