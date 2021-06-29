US announces additional COVID-19 aid of $41 million to India

The US has announced an additional $41 million assistance to help India tide over the second wave of coronavirus and prepare for future emergencies. The total aid provided by the US so far has moved to over $200 million.

The US Agency for International Development said on Monday that India came to US’ assistance during its time of need, and now US stands with the people of India as the struggle with the second wave.

USAID’s assistance will support access to COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related mental health services, timely referrals to medical services, and access to healthcare in remote areas, it said. Through this additional funding, USAID will continue to partner with India to strengthen healthcare supply chains and electronic health information systems, support its vaccination efforts, and mobilise and coordinate private sector relief, stated the agency.

The agency has contributed more than $200 million for India's COVID-19 relief and response efforts since the pandemic began, including more than $50 million in emergency supplies and training for more than 214,000 frontline health workers on infection prevention and control, benefitting more than 42 million Indians, it said.

President Biden had announced $100 million of COVID-19 assistance to India in May.

The US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has raised more than $1.2 million for coronavirus-related efforts in India. The foundation has shipped or en route nearly 120 ventilators and over 1,000 oxygen concentrators.

(With agency inputs)

