US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Ratan Tata, Uday Kotak, Anand Mahindra

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a meeting with some stalwarts of the Indian business world on Wednesday to discuss trade ties and jobs creation in India and the United States. In a meeting arranged by the US embassy, Pompeo met Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, veteran banker Uday Kotak, and Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

In a tweet after the meeting, Pompeo said, "Glad to share my thoughts on #USIndia relations with Indian business leaders. The U.S. is #India's best trading partner and top market for exports. There is enormous potential to grow our trade relationship and stimulate the jobs in both countries."

Anand Mahindra wrote on his Twitter handle, "It was a great pleasure to meet you @SecPompeo There was a phrase you used which we can hang our hats on: 'Our (India-U.S) relationship is based on Values'." It was a great pleasure to meet you @SecPompeo There was a phrase you used which we can hang our hats on: Our (India-U.S) relationship is based on Values. https://t.co/CeZhTTvwh8 anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 26, 2019 In his tweet, Uday Kotak hoped to strengthen India-US ties, especially in the field of technology and financial services. Honoured to meet US Secretary of State @SecPompeo in Delhi today. Look forward to strengthening the India-US relationship, particularly in technology and financial services. pic.twitter.com/jLHCmBA8m4 Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) June 26, 2019

Later in the day, Pompeo called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in separate meetings. In his interaction with PM Modi, the US Secretary of State discussed several contentious issues as well as ways to strengthen the India-US ties.

Later, Pompeo met Jaishankar to prepare the groundwork for the summit level meeting between US President Donald Trump and PM Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on July 28. Jaishankar will also accompany PM Modi for the summit.

In a joint press briefing after their meeting, Pompeo and Jaishankar revealed the scope of discussions between them, including ban on Iran imports, CAATSA and New Delhi's S-400 deal with Moscow, Afghanistan, Asia-Pacific, among other bilateral and global issues.

(Edited by Vivek Punj)