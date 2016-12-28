US University professor Viral V Acharya appointed as RBI Deputy Governor

Viral V Acharya, an economics professor at New York University, has been appointed as the new deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India.

The post was vacant for the suitable candidate after the elevation of Urjit Patel as the Governor in September, this year.

The decision was announced by the government after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Acharya has also been a part of the Committee of Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission and had served on the International Advisory Board of Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Acharya did PhD in Finance from New York University Stern School of Business in 2001. He also holds B Tech degree in Computer Science and Engineering, from Indian Institute of Technology.

Currently, RBI has three deputy governors including N S Vishwanathan, S S Mundra and R Gandhi.



