US urges India-Pak to de-escalate border tension, asks Pakistan to take action against terror safe havens

The US has urged nuclear armed countries India and Pakistan to stop further military action against each other and de-escalate their border tension immediately as international pressure builds on the neighbouring countries after the most serious aerial engagements seen in decades triggered by the Pulwama attack on 44 CRPF troopers in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) on February 14.

The Donald Trump administration has issued a number of statements following heightened tensions between the two countries. Washington asked Islamabad to take "meaningful action" against the terror elements using its safe havens to target India.

The Donald Trump administration has also asked Pakistan to obey its UN security coundil commitments to deny terrorists safe havens and take actions against them operating them from its soil after India submitted a dossier to Pakistan's acting High Commissioner detailing the complicity of Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) in the recent terror attack Pulwama on 44 troopers of CRPF.

Also Read: India-Pak situation LIVE: Ensure safe return of IAF pilot, India tells Pak as PM Modi weighs in all options

India conveyed to the Pak official that New Delhi expects Islamabad to "take immediate and verifiable action" against terrorists operating from its soil.

Cross-border terrorism, such as the recent attack on India's CRPF on February 14, poses a grave threat to the security of the region. We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds," a State Department spokesperson said.

The US has also asked India and Pakistan to hold direct talks to downscale the current situation. . "The United States calls on India and Pakistan to cease all cross-border military activity and for a return to stability. Further military activity will exacerbate the situation," the spokesperson said.

Also Read: Britain, US and France ask UN to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also exhorted Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi to hold "direct communication and avoid further military activity."

India and Pakistan yesterday had an aerial engagement in which both sides claimed to have downed each other fighter jets and Pakistan captured an IAF pilot further escalating tensions between the two countries.

Also Read: India-Pak tension: Air India caps fares to J&K at Rs 5,000; Vistara, GoAir waive off cancellation fees