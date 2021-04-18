Use entire national capacity to ramp up vaccine production: PM Modi to officials

In a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for utilising the entire national capital, public as well as private, to ramp up vaccine production. Talking to senior central government officials, the Prime Minister said together India can defeat COVID once again, just like last year, with the same principles but faster speed and coordination.

During the meeting on Saturday, PM Modi was apprised about the status of preparedness for various aspects related to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, including medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination. This meeting was one in a series of interactions the PM has held with chief ministers, governors and officials to devise measures to contain the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

PM stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment, and early testing and proper tracking remain key to reducing mortality. He also said that local administrations need to be proactive and sensitive to people's concerns.

ALSO READ: WHO mulls mRNA COVID vaccines mass production plan for low, middle income nations

The PM also emphasised the need to utilise the full potential of India's pharmaceutical industry to meet the rising demand for various medicines. He was briefed on actions taken to address the issue of availability of anti-COVID medicine Remdesivir as demand rises with the latest surge in infections.

Government claims that capacity and production augmentation for manufacturing of Remdesivir has been ramped up to provide around 74.10 lakh vials per month in May from just 27-29 lakh vials per month in January-February.

PM Modi directed that use of Remdesivir and other medicines must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and that their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed. He also directed that issues relating to real-time supply chain management to states must be resolved urgently.

PM Modi instructed that installation of approved medical oxygen plants should be sped up to deal with the crisis of the critical substance. A total of 162 PSA oxygen plants are being installed in 32 states and UTs with funds from PM CARES Fund. The PM was informed that 1 lakh cylinders are being procured and they will be supplied to states soon.

ALSO READ: Indian pharma exports touch record $24.44 bn in pandemic year; see 18.07% growth

Officials in the meeting briefed the PM that they are in constant coordination with 12 high burden states in assessing the current and future requirement of medical oxygen. A supply mapping plan for these 12 states till April 30 has also been charted. PM Modi further instructed that supply of oxygen required for production of medicines and equipment necessary to handle the pandemic should also be ensured.

The meeting comes on a day when India reported record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities, taking India's COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll to 1,75,649, showed data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent, the ministry further announced.

ALSO READ: J&J scientists refute link of COVID-19 vaccine design with blood clot cases

(Edited by Vivek Punj)