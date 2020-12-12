Vaccination plan: Only 100 shots to be administered at each site every day

The government is planning to administer only 100 coronavirus vaccine shots a day at each site.

According to a draft SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and shared with the states on Thursday, each vaccination site will have five vaccination officers, including a guard, and three rooms, one each for waiting, vaccination and observation.

States are ramping up infrastructure based on the SOP issued by the health ministry. They're getting dedicated hospitals for 'adverse events following immunisation' (AEFI). They're also identifying specific vaccination sites for vaccine administration.

The government is planning to utilise community halls and makeshift tents for vaccination at a later stage.

Each person who gets the vaccine will be mandatorily kept under observation for 30 minutes to check for AEFI and those developing severe aftereffects will be shifted to hospital identified by state.

"The decision to have three rooms for vaccination is keeping in mind the need for social distancing. While the vaccination room will see only one person enter at each time, the waiting and observation room will have seating for multiple people," said Dr Rajani N, an immunisation officer at the workshop organised by the ministry.

"It has been decided, for now, that not more than 100 will be vaccinated per day per site given the logistical constraints," she said.

Today, the US FDA issued emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in individuals 16 years of age and older. The emergency use authorisation allows the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the US.