Verdict out: Aadhaar is constitutionally valid

The ambitious public scheme Aadhaar that uses biometric data to generate unique identification numbers for citizens, has been pronounced constitutionally valid by the Supreme Court. For a record 38 days, the top court heard some 27 petitions.

The petitions had called Aadhaar a violation of the right to privacy. The majority opinion of the five-judge Constitution bench -- that of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri and Justice AM Khanwilkar -- said there was a "sufficient defence mechanism" for authentication in the scheme. Sikri read the ruling on behalf of the three judges. Aadhaar means unique, and it's better to be unique than being the best, the court said. It struck down the national security exception in the Aadhaar Act as well as Section 57, which permits private entities to avail Aadhaar data.

The Supreme Court said there was nothing in the Aadhaar Act that violates a person's right to privacy, while striking down a couple of its provisions. Three judges delivered the majority judgment.

The court said it isn't mandatory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts or mobile numbers and that telecom service providers can't seek Aadhaar linking, and upheld the passing of the Aadhaar Bill as a Money Bill by the Lok Sabha.

Justice Chandrachud (who wasn't one of the judges who delivered the majority opinion), said the collection of data may lead to the individual profiling of citizens. It's impossible to live in India without Aadhaar, and it's violative of Article 14, he said.

The Constitution bench had reserved its verdict on May 10. It heard petitions challenging Aadhaar's constitutional validity on grounds that it violated the fundamental right to privacy.

Today's verdict concludes a 38-day hearing held over four months, the second-longest oral hearing in history, and concerns a programme that already covers more than 122 crore Indians.

Key takeaways from today's verdict

1.Individuals and corporates cannot collect Aadhaar data

2. Government not to give Aadhaar to illegal immigrants

3. Aadhaar need not be made compulsory for school admissions

4. No need to link bank accounts, mobile numbers to Aadhaar

5. Linking Aadhaar to telecom services is unconstitutional

6. No person can be denied govt benefits only due to absence of Aadhaar

7. Aadhaar can be passed as Money Bill

8. Aadhaar card is mandatory for PAN linking, Income Tax return

Last year, a nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court held that privacy was a fundamental right.

Justice DY Chandrachud then said the state "may have justifiable reasons for the collection and storage of data" -- reasons apart from national security -- and that there was "a vital state interest in ensuring that scarce public resources are not dissipated by the diversion of resources to persons who do not qualify as recipients."

At the same time, he said, the data collected "has to be utilised for legitimate purposes of the state and ought not to be utilised unauthorisedly for extraneous purposes."