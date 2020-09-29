Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. He underwent a routine COVID-19 test in the morning, for which the results came positive. He, however, is asymptomatic and is not experiencing and health issues.

Following the development, Naidu has been put under home quarantine. His wife, Usha Naidu has tested negative for coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation. Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020

Earlier today, addressing a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on post-COVID healthcare world, Naidu called for making good quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all. He also urged the private sector to pitch in to develop modern facilities in rural India, encouraging them to take full advantage of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in boost the manufacturing of various medical devices, including hi-tech and advanced equipment.

India has recorded 61.45 lakh cases of coronavirus, with more than 96,000 casualties. There are over 94,000 patients still under treatment in hospitals for the deadly virus, while morre than 51 lakh patients have been discharged. In 24 hours to 8:00 am on September 29, 70,589 news cases were recorded in India, with 84,877 recoveries and 776 deaths.

