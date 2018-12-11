Want to buy a house in Delhi? DDA's new housing scheme may launch in Feb next year

The Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) much-delayed new housing scheme is reportedly likely to be launched in February 2019. But according to The Times of India, the upcoming scheme will not only be smaller than anticipated in terms of the number of flats on offer, but will also largely feature one-bedroom flats for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

"We will be offering flats that are ready with us and would need about two more months to wrap up the process and then launch the housing scheme," a DDA official told the daily. "The number of flats will range between 15,000 and 20,000. Most of the flats, however, will be one bedroom flats or those in EWS category. There will be some two-bedroom flats as well."

The land-owning agency was expected to launch a mega scheme with 30,000 flats on offer in June and then October this year, but was compelled to postpone plans. The arrest of principal commissioner (housing) JP Agrawal, who was in charge of the housing scheme project, in April by the CBI on a bribery case played a big part in stalling the rollout.

The good news is that that the latest housing scheme will boast better-designed and bigger flats compared to the previous schemes. "These one-bedroom flats would have a minimum size of 40 square metres, which would make these much more spacious than the older flats that were about 30 square metres in size," the official added.

About 6,500 flats allotted last year under the DDA's 2017 housing scheme were surrendered by the allottees, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri had informed the Lok Sabha in February. The minister had added that some of the applicants had pointed out that the built-up area of the allotted flats was not sufficient to meet their requirements.

According to the daily, the number of surrendered DDA flats from previous schemes stand at nearly 8,000, but these won't be included in the new housing scheme. The government is instead looking for "bulk buyers, which could be government departments or PSUs" for those flats.

"We are working to launch the housing scheme as soon as possible," DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor told the daily.

With PTI inputs