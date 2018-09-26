Wasn't in charge when Rafale deal was signed, says French President Macron

In the wake of the brouhaha over former French president Francois Hollande's explosive comments that New Delhi "proposed" Reliance Defence as the Indian partner for the Rafale deal, the current French administration seems to be trying to distance itself from the controversy.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal was a "government-to-government" discussion and he was not in power when the agreement for 36 fighter jets was signed between India and France.

"I will be very clear. It was a government-to-government discussion and I just want to refer to what Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi very clearly said a few days ago," Macron told reporters when asked if the Indian government had at any point told France or Dassault - the French aerospace major - that they had to accept Reliance as the Indian partner for the deal. "I don't have any other comment. I was not in charge at that time and I know that we have very clear rules," he said in his first comment on the controversy.

On September 21, Hollande added fuel to the already-controversial Rafale deal by telling a French journal, Mediapart, that that his government had not been given any choice in selecting a local partner for Dassault Aviation to fulfil offset obligations of the deal. "We had no choice, we took the interlocutor who was given to us," he was quoted saying, basically suggesting that it was all done at the behest of New Delhi. The deal was signed during his term.

This development caught the Modi government on the backfoot since it had claimed it was not officially aware of whom Dassault Aviation had selected. Hollande subsequently backtracked and told AFP news in Canada that he did not know whether Dassault was pressured by the Indian government to work with Reliance and "only Dassault can comment on this".

Nonetheless, the acerbic war of words between the current government and the Congress party over the deal has only gotten louder since his interview. The Opposition has long been accusing the government of massive irregularities in the deal. The Congress party has accused the government of corruption, of compromising national interest and security as well as causing a loss to the exchequer while promoting "crony capitalism" and benefiting Anil Ambani's company, despite not having any experience in the aerospace sector.

In a tweet earlier today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed the government's flagship Skill India campaign as "PM'S-KILL India Program" and alleged that "Rs 30,000 crore stolen from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and given to a man with no SKILLS in making aircraft. Meanwhile, millions of SKILLED youngsters face the highest unemployment rate in twenty years".

In the wake of Hollande's comments, the French government was quick to issue a statement saying it was in no manner involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners. Macron, however, also made it clear yesterday that the deal is important to him. "This one is very important to me because this is a strategic" coalition and not just an industrial relation," he said, emphasising that "this contract is part of a broader framework which is military and defence coalition between India and France".