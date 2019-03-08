Water treatment firm VA Tech WABAG bags Rs 575-crore project under Clean Ganga Scheme

Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG has bagged a project worth Rs 575 crore, under the National Mission for Clean Ganga Scheme in West Bengal.

The scope of the project includes design, build, rehabilitate and operate sewage treatment facilities and associated infrastructure in Kolkata, West Bengal, city-based company said in a filing Friday.

The design, build, rehabilitate and operate contract from Kolkata Municipal Development Authority, funded by National Mission for Clean Ganga, includes engineering, supply and construction of sewage treatment plants, renovation and up-gradation of the existing sewage treatment plants.

The project under which WABAG would build sewage treatment plant over a period of 24 months would be executed on a public-private partnership basis.

"We are delighted and proud to have secured our breakthrough HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) order under the prestigious Namami Ganga Programme and this win reinstates our commitment to ensure nil water scarcity for the nation by partnering with government policies", company whole-time director and chief growth officer S Varadarajan said in a press release.

"Once completed, these plants will contribute to reducing the discharge of untreated sewage into Holy Ganga from West Bengal significantly," he said.

The company would also take up operate and maintenance of the sewage treatment plants over a period of 15 years.