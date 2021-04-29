scorecardresearch
West Bengal polls: PM Modi urges people to vote while following COVID-19 protocols

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 35 seats in the eighth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid the surging second wave of COVID-19

With the eighth and last phase of the West Bengal assembly polls underway on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to cast their votes to enrich the festival of democracy while following Covid-19 protocols.

Modi tweeted, "Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy."


