What RSS economists have to tell government, RBI on rupee fall

The steep fall in rupee, especially in the last six months, has worried the economists at Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). They believe the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could have done more to stabilise the currency. Business Today spoke to many of these economists to understand their grievances and probable solutions.

The rupee valued at 59.98 against US dollar on May 31, 2014. It has not depreciated to 73.58 versus the greenback. RSS affiliates believe this is not a true representation of real and normal effective exchange rates. The extent of the depreciation is largely because of the structural issues and slower movement of bureaucracy and RBI. Many of them are of the view that PM Narendra Modi's regime may have been 'slower' in bringing in the structural changes to stabalise the currency, they are on the correct path. The views of RSS affiliates become more relevant since three of RSS-backed nominees find space at the central board of directors at RBI. They orchestrated the exit of Nachiket Mor, the non-executive member of the board. They would now oversee much of RBI's work with closer lens.

These affiliates listed various challenges and issues, which create pressure on the dollar demand, structure of currency flow and flight of capital, that too on short-term as well as on long-term basis. We are putting together a list of their grievances:

a) RBI should have played a pro-active role in stabilising the rupee. The central bank moved very quickly to absorb liquidity when FIIs came into the markets, so it is duty-bound to release dollar bonds during steeper fall. Here the RBI failed the country. If FIIs are flying, RBI should step in to fill in the gap in Current Account Deficit.

b) RSS affiliates believe that currently the economy is doing well. With positive growth in both agriculture and industrial output, the RBI must not shy away from their responsibility to support the rupee.

c) RBI and Finance Ministry did little to discipline FIIs. These affiliates suggest taxing of long-term gains, minimum lock in period and Tobin Tax as some of the measures to keep a check on FII outflows.

d) RBI should have been more pro-active in utilising the foreign currency reserves.

e) RSS affiliates also believe that currency depreciation doesn't help exporters. They say it is a myth created by the importers.

f) The RSS affiliates believe that the government has taken some correct steps such as mandatory procurement from MSMEs, and increased tariffs on 19 products. They still believe that more protection can be given within the rules accepted at the World Trade Organisation. They argued that against the bound tariff rate of 40 per cent (at weighted average rate), the effective rate is merely 8 per cent.

g) RSS affiliates find faults in the Make in India plan. They see that too much focus was on getting the FDI, but little came in the greenfield projects. But various brownfield projects, critical to the core of the economy, went into foreign hands. This has created additional pressure on the dollar demand with very little gains for the economy.

h) They argue that the current structure of Make in India is only increasing the imports, which is creating pressure on the currency.

i) RSS affiliates noted while the currency was appreciating, the bureaucracy moved at a snail pace to implement the import replacement policy. There are several products whose intellectual property obligations are over. There are strong cases that these products can not only be made in India at much cheaper rates, but also could be exported to other economies.

j) Government should have explored the avenues of curbing the imports of services, and develop the alternatives back home.

k) RSS is upset that the government finished the reserved sectors for micro and small sectors. They believe that these sectors are the worst affected on account of rupee fall. They are now losing out to the cheaper Chinese imports.

These affiliates may have grievances, they are unlikely to find solutions in the short-term, especially in an election year. However, one thing is clear that RSS affiliates will have a much larger role to play post 2019 if indeed PM Narendra Modi returns to power.