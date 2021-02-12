'Why has PM Modi given up Indian territory to China?': Rahul Gandhi slams govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference on the LAC standoff lashed out at the government, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given up the country's territory to China.

Gandhi's blow comes a day after Union Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Parliament that India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh.

Pointing out that the troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3, moving back from Finger 4, which is also Indian territory, he asked, "Why has Mr Modi given up our territory to the Chinese".

He accused the PM of being a "coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese", He further stated that "He (PM) is betraying the sacrifice of our Army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it,"

The Congress leader further asserted that it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to protect the territory of the country. "How he does it is his problem, not mine," he added.The Gandhi family scion also targeted Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for not speaking in the Parliament on the "most important strategic area - Depsang Plains - from where China had entered."

Reacting to his comments, MoS home G Kishan Reddy said the Congress leader must "ask his grandfather (Nehru) about who has given India's territory to China."

